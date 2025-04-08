Female fencer disqualified for REFUSING to compete against a man

Fencing isn’t a sport that usually makes headlines, but after one woman took a knee and refused to fight her transgender opponent — it’s now front-page news.

“Maryland’s fencing competition, the Cherry Blossom Open, did turn into a national story after fencer Stephanie Turner refused to compete against a transgender athlete, Redmond Sullivan,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says.

“I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual,” the female fencer, Stephanie Turner, gave as reason for refusing to compete.

“The result of that was that she got black-carded on the spot,” Gonzales explains. “That is fencing’s version of ‘You’re expelled.’ So she was expelled from the competition for not competing against a man.”

“If we had more women who just refused to participate in the delusion, we would not be in the situation that we are currently in,” she adds.

While the fencing organization claims that Turner wasn’t punished for her beliefs — but rather for her refusal to compete — its own social media post tells a different story.

“USA Fencing remains committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful community for everyone in our sport. We believe in the principle of creating safe communities where all athletes and community members, have a place,” the post began on X.

“While we understand there are a range of perspectives, USA Fencing will continue to engage in respectful, research-based dialogue and review as policy evolves in the Olympic and Paralympic movement as well as domestic law, hate speech, or targeted hate of any kind is not acceptable — online or in person. Let’s keep the conservation respectful and the strip welcoming to all,” they concluded.

“I don’t know what hate speech they’re referring to,” Gonzales says, adding, “I would say it’s never hate speech to have a female protect herself from harm of a biological male” and “point out the fact that he is in fact a biological male and biological differences exist.”

“And so, now here we are, and we’re talking about fencing, because still, in 2025, you have these radical leftists who are putting women at risk,” she adds.

