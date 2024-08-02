Was Trump shooter GROOMED? Suspended FBI agent Kyle Seraphin weighs in

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin joins Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” to shed light on the possibility of Thomas Matthew Crooks, Trump’s would-be assassin, being groomed.

It’s a hypothetical people can’t help but ponder, considering we’re being repeatedly told that Crooks had “no criminal history.”

And when you add in the Heritage Foundation’s research that found that “someone who regularly visits or visited Crooks’ home and work also visited a building in Washington, D.C., located in the Gallery Place, which is in the same vicinity of an FBI office,” suspicion really starts to mount.

Investigative journalist and Blaze Media correspondent Steve Baker isn’t totally convinced that this information points to any motive.

“That's a huge facility,” he says of the Gallery Place. “It's right next to an arena, it’s got a movie theater, shopping, restaurants, all of these other things.”

But Steve also isn’t willing to rule out the possibility of Crooks visiting an FBI office either.

“We are using our resources to do a much more accurate pinpointing of it. With the resources we're using, we can get it down to about three meters and see which floor they're on,” he says.

Seraphin, like Steve, also looks at these kinds of situations through a lens of skepticism.

“I am a skeptic,” he says. “Even the things that I want to believe, the things that I think are probably true, I always try to disprove them. That's how you become a good investigator.”

“Who regularly visits your house?” he asks Sara.

“My parents, babysitter, the mailman, Amazon,” she lists.

“UPS, your neighbors’ gardeners … the people that check your water meter,” Seraphin adds, noting that “the problem is that you could have people that are regular visitors to your home on the ad ID of their phone that have nothing to do with you, that you've never even met.”

“They visited home and work [of Crooks],” Sara reminds.

Even still, Seraphin maintains his skepticism, stating that “it's very possible if you live in a small town that the same Amazon driver or UPS or postal service” might visit your home and place of employment.

Further, he looks at what many are calling a phony excuse – “it was too hot on the roof” – as a normal occurrence.

As someone who worked in the FBI and attended many presidential events, he says it’s “very reasonable” for an agent to seek comfort if given the option.

“If you get the choice, though – do you want to stand outside with this crowd and be cold and it's starting to rain on you, or would you like to go sit inside that car that's 50 yards away and you can keep an eye on them? I'm in the car every time,” he says.

As for the “blue-on-blue” situation – the justification that it took so long for someone to shoot Crooks because the snipers were afraid of killing an ally – Seraphim says this is likely true.

“No law enforcement officer, no federal agent, no cop wants to take a shot when there's the possibility that you're shooting another cop.”

“The blue-on-blue reality of somebody who's inside of an area where someone is supposed to have a gun but it's not the guy that you thought –that would be the worst-case scenario,” he tells Sara and Steve.

But there’s one more element of Crooks’ case that has Seraphim the most skeptical. To hear it, watch the clip above.

