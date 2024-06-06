Trump trial indefinitely paused by Georgia court; will it hurt or help him?

The Georgia Court of Appeals has paused the trial court proceedings in Donald Trump's 2020 election case involving Fani Willis — likely delaying the trial until after the 2024 election.

“It would be, I would think, best case scenario for this to be punted until after the election for Donald Trump,” Sara Gonzales says, but Glenn Beck’s chief researcher Jason Buttrill is “worried.”

“That’s something he cannot do anything about, if they continue on with the trial after he becomes president, he’s not going to be able to pardon himself from that if he’s found guilty — which I have no faith in some of these courts and judges and some of these juries,” Buttrill says.

Buttrill also notes that if he is found guilty in a case like that, his sentencing for his most recent conviction can get bumped up.

“I don’t know, there’s just so much gray area and so many things that could happen and I’m not putting it past some of these people because they really want to put him in jail, bad,” he continues, adding, “I’m not seeing any of this news as wins, until it just goes away.”

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden is concerned as well.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to actually say, ‘Hang on a second, this is very, very, very, very important,’” Marsden says. “You get on social media, people go, 'Well, you know, I’m a conservative and I’ve got to work and I’ve got to put food on the table and I’ve got to look after my kids.’”

“I get that, I get that. But they’re going to try and get your kids, and they’re going to try and take the food off your table,” he continues, adding, “The old days of thinking that we can just get by are gone. We’ve seen it with Trump. They’re never going to stop.”

