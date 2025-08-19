Boston mayor vows to continue resisting Trump's deportation efforts

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) held a rally on Tuesday to make it clear that she will not be helping the federal government carry out mass deportations in her city as the Trump administration threatens to cut off funding if Boston does not comply.

Wu said the city received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice "threatening to prosecute city officials and withhold federal funds unless we cooperate with carrying out mass deportations." Wu accused the Trump administration of causing "fear and harm" to people across the country by enforcing immigration laws.

'The lives of Americans is no joking matter.'

While stating that the threats are "serious," Wu added, "Silence in the face of oppression is not an option!"

Wu also revealed that she was asked to give the DOJ a response by Tuesday.

"Here is our response: Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law. Boston will not back down from who we are and what we stand for," she continued. "We will not back away from our community."

ICE CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) was in attendance for the event and declared, "Trump wants the city of Boston, Mayor Wu, to bow to his dream of absolute power. But today, we are here to say Boston will not bow down."

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, said Wu's unwillingness to deport illegal aliens from her city puts lives in danger.

"The lives of Americans is no joking matter. These sanctuary city politicians, like Mayor Wu out of Boston, are playing Russian roulette with the American public’s lives. In the last two weeks, we arrested out of Boston child rapists ... the worst of the worst criminals, and we're going to continue to do so," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin further promised that the DHS will send even more federal agents to arrest illegal aliens since Wu will not provide the help needed for mass deportations. Due to the massive increase in funding for the DHS, ICE is in the process of hiring an additional 10,000 new agents, she noted.

Hardened criminal illegal aliens are often released back into the public because Boston ignores U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump putting the police department for Washington, D.C., under federal control, local police have since been ordered to work with ICE and ignore the sanctuary policies put in place by the city's Democrats.