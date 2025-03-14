Two-faced Democrats push for shutdown to spite Donald Trump

The most recent continuing resolution spending bill has been highly praised by President Donald Trump — but not every Republican is falling in line.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has stood up against more government spending, which has now led to Trump calling Massie out on Truth Social.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” while usually on the same page as Massie, is having a hard time agreeing with him on this one.

“We are now at a crossroads,” Gonzales comments. “They’re going to need to make a decision on what to do in order to fund the programs that they’re doing now, which do include mass deportations, ICE crackdowns, DOGE going through all of these agencies and rooting out waste and fraud and corruption.”

“Before it was the Democrats just using our money like monopoly money, funding drag shows in Peru or whatever they were doing, and now I can at least say, like, you know what if the money goes to North Carolinians who have no homes because of a hurricane? I’m OK with that,” she continues.

While Trump faces opposition from Massie, it’s nothing compared to the opposition from the Democrats who are waving their hypocrisy like a flag.

“Democrats were always the ones when it was your toy money that they were playing with, sending it to everywhere else except this country. They were like, ‘We can never shut down the government, that would be the worst thing ever,’” Gonzales says, before playing clips of Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and AOC claiming a government shutdown would end horrendously for the American people.

“That was their position when they were doing literally nothing for the American people, and not even protecting you,” she continues. “They were doing the opposite. They were making you less safe through every single policy.”

“We’re deporting criminals, we’re eliminating waste, we’re actually making things right in this country again,” she says, adding, “And so for me, I’m like listen, if we can just continue and where there’s no raise in spending and we can keep doing the good work that he’s done, you’re kind of hamstringing him to not allow him to do that.”

