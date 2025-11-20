Undercover video reveals Ohio school official IGNORING ban on boys in girls’ sports

One of the first things President Trump did when he got into the Oval Office was to take action to protect children in this country by signing an executive order to ban men from women’s sports.

And in 2024, Ohio passed a law banning males from competing in girls’ sports — but the law isn’t actually being enforced. In fact, it is being actively ignored.

In an undercover investigation carried out by Accuracy in Media, an interview with Jodi Zunk, assistant principal and athletic director of Eastwood Middle School in Pemberville, Ohio, revealed just that.

“We as a school are very open, but I will say in the larger community, there is still some — you know, it’s a small rural community. Whenever you get rural, you get pushback sometimes. But we are here to protect. Pronouns — him or her?” Zunk said in the secret recording.

“Ohio just passed a bunch of laws with the current administration. I’m very left-leaning, and I’ll just put that right out there. And so, this has been a struggle for me. But with the Trump administration and Ohio’s a Republican state, there have been some recent laws in OHSAA, which is our governing athletic body,” she continued.

“Previously, before they just changed some of these laws, we’ve had transgender students participate on the boys’ track team, or the girls’, or vice versa. Like, not their biological gender,” she added.

The reporter then played along, saying, “I do have an adopted birth certificate for my sister. She passes for a young lady. So we have that adopted birth certificate.”

“I wonder if we just don’t even tell anybody,” Zunk responded.

Accuracy in Media President Adam Guillette has had his team doing these undercover investigations in more than 250 schools.

“It’s gosh darn everywhere,” Guillette tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales. “You know, we’ve been undercover in Texas. In districts throughout the state, the exact same thing was occurring.”

“This is a part of our investigations in Ohio. I think it’s part seven. Both of them red states. If that’s what's happening in presumably conservative, Republican states, you know, what’s happening in Illinois, Rhode Island, California, or even the purple states?” he continues.

“These radicals put their agenda ahead of the safety of girls every time,” he adds.

