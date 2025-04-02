Vaccine trials are a ‘JOKE’: Doctor tells Joe Rogan the truth Big Pharma hides

If you needed further proof that Big Pharma is rotten to the core — especially as it relates to vaccines — look no farther than Joe Rogan’s recent interview with Dr. Suzanne Humphries, author of one of Sara Gonzales’ most recommended books: “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.”

“The creativity of the vaccine companies expanded” so that vaccine manufacturers could add “what we call adjuvants — things that stimulate the immune system so the vaccine works better,” Humphries told Rogan. “That's why we're able to be in a messenger RNA vaccine situation today.”

Vaccine trials, she said, “have always been a bit of a joke, but they're even more of a joke today than they were in the beginning.”

“We've never seen a vaccinated/unvaccinated study that is accepted by the powers that be,” she added, noting that the only studies that are accepted test vaccines against each other — so a measles vaccine vs. a diphtheria vaccine or a flu vaccine vs. a hepatitis A vaccine but never a vaccine against a true placebo.

“There's no saline placebo because the few studies that exist with saline placebos show how bad the vaccine actually is and how it makes you not only not respond to the disease when it comes around but more susceptible to it in many cases,” Humphries said.

That translates to less money for the pharmaceutical companies, hence why we never hear about this handful of honest studies.

“Don't take it from me; take it from a doctor much more qualified than myself,” says Sara, noting that Dr. Humphries has “nothing to gain” by publishing research that in this era gets you automatically deplatformed by the medical community.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden, who used to be a proponent of vaccines, says that his perspective shifted when “the COVID vaccine came out and all of a sudden they didn't care whether or not you had natural immunity and then they told you that you had to vaccinate your kids.”

The silver lining of the pandemic, however, is that it “woke a lot of people up to not just listening to what the government tells you and not just listening to what your doctor tells you,” he says.

Over time, as we wade deeper into the fallout of COVID-19, doctors like Suzanne Humphries, Andrew Wakefield, and Jay Bhattacharya, among others, are now finding that their voices are valued. It may not be by the traditional medical community, but the everyday people who seek the truth certainly want to hear what they have to say.

