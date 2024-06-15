Michigan voter fraud EXPOSED: ‘If you want to live forever, register to vote’

While many Americans are aware that elections haven’t exactly been fair, Sara Gonzales has put in the time to figure out exactly why that is.

Gonzales took a trip down to Michigan to find out for her latest Blaze Originals documentary, "Voter Fraud: Exposed," in which she looked into voter fraud in the state alongside Charlie LeDuff.

LeDuff, who is the host of “No BS News Hour” and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, notes that an impossible 105% of adults in Michigan are registered to vote.

“You have 8.3 million registered voters, and you have slightly under 7.9 million adults,” he explains. “Not all adults in Michigan are citizens, so right there you have a problem.”

“They’ve got a saying in Detroit, which is ‘If you want to live forever, register to vote, but you’re going to die waiting for them to count your vote,’” LeDuff adds, laughing.

The problem is massive, especially when it's considered that not 100% of adults are actually registered to vote. LeDuff witnessed the issues in Michigan firsthand when, in 2020, an absentee ballot came to his house for a woman named Janet who hadn’t lived there in 25 years.

“So I went down to City Hall, told my clerk 'Janet hasn’t lived here in 25 years. Janet lives in Texas, Janet remarried and has assumed another name.' They kept coming, and they came in '21, and they came in '22, and I keep sending them back, and they came in '23.”

“And in '23, Janet’s voter registration card came. I called Janet and I said, ‘Hey Janet, all I have to do is change my gas bill into your name. That’s two pieces of ID and I can get your Social Security.'”

LeDuff also knows a woman who owns a house in Michigan that was burned. It’s boarded up, and no one has lived in the house for 10 years.

“There are four active registered people at that address. One guy apparently was born in 1914,” LeDuff says.

No matter the political aisle, Americans overwhelmingly believe that voter ID is a massive issue.

“Almost 80% of Americans left or right agree that you have to be able to prove that you are who you say you are in order to vote, because it’s really freaking important in this country,” Gonzales says.

