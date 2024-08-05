WATCH: Elon Musk’s vulnerable moment with Jordan Peterson over his 'dead' son

In his recent interview with Jordan Peterson, Elon Musk was more vulnerable than we’ve perhaps ever seen him when the topic of the trans movement was brought up.

According to Sara Gonzales, their conversation was “a powerful exchange” because the subject hit home for Musk, as one of his sons – Xavier (now Vivian) – has “transitioned” genders.

Elon Musk Reveals Effect of Unstable Homes on the Trans Movement | ft. Drinkin' Bros www.youtube.com

“It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are just sterilization drugs,” he told Peterson. “I lost my son essentially.”

“The reason they call it dead-naming is because your son is dead. So my son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke mind virus,” he continued, adding that he “vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

“That’s like superhero s**t,” Sara tells the Drinkin’ Bros, Dan Hollaway and Ross Patterson.

Ross then tells the story of when “a principal from the Dallas area” stopped by the Drinkin’ Bros’ studio and said, “You wouldn't believe the amount of people that are coming in saying, ‘I think I might be trans or I might identify as this,’ … 99% of them it's because the parents are getting divorced or they got divorced. They're in a single parent household, and they're just trying to gain attention. They're not trying to switch their gender; they're just trying to gain attention from the other parent that is currently missing.”

Sara then points to California’s recent passing of the SAFETY Act bill, which prohibits any school personnel from sharing a child’s gender identity, sexual orientation, or gender expression with parents.

In response to the new law, Musk, keeping with his vow to fight the “woke mind virus,” announced he would be moving SpaceX and the X headquarters to Texas.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.