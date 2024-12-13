WATCH Steve Baker’s reaction to hearing Trump’s plans to pardon J6ers in Time magazine interview

As many of you know well, Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker is one of many whom the DOJ has relentlessly prosecuted for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Back in March of this year, Baker was arrested by the FBI for misdemeanor charges related to his reporting at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and intentionally humiliated.

To say it’s been a long journey for Baker is an understatement.

However, it’s looking like freedom is just a little over a month away.

In Donald Trump’s interview with Time magazine, which named him Person of the Year for the second time, he explicitely expressed his intention to pardon nonviolent J6ers — people like Steve Baker — on a case-by-case basis.

In the interview , when asked if he planned to pardon all of the January 6 defendants, Trump said, “I'm going to do case-by-case, and if they were nonviolent, I think they've been greatly punished. And the answer is I will be doing that, yeah, I'm going to look if there's some that really were out of control.”

“We're going to look at each individual case, and we're going to do it very quickly, and it's going to start in the first hour that I get into office. And a vast majority of them should not be in jail. A vast majority should not be in jail, and they've suffered gravely,” he added.

“Steve!” Sara exclaims in excitement for what this likely means for him.

“That’s pretty awesome,” says Steve. “It makes me tingle a little bit.”

“You’re gonna get your life back,” says Sara.

To see the footage of Steve’s reaction, watch the episode above.

