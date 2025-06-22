MLK: The myth of an American icon DEBUNKED

In what may come as a shock to many, Chad O. Jackson believes that the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was not the force for good that he’s been celebrated as, but rather a “force for bad” and a "detriment to black culture."

“The propaganda really made him larger than life, especially in the wake of his being martyred,” Jackson tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Fearless,” noting that a huge claim made after he rose to fame was that racial relations were now “good.”

“When it comes to race relations being quote, unquote, good, I think a lot of it is sophistry,” Jackson explains. “Because what it really is, Jason, is white people walking on eggshells around black people so as not to offend them, so as not to say the wrong thing, so as to look cool.”

“It turned black people into a protected class, and that was the worst thing that I think could happen to black Americans,” he continues. “Because you get this sense of entitlement, this kind of walking around being smug.”

“I mean, black people today can be openly racist against white people. You see it on national television, no less, and sports and movies. It’s just everywhere. And so, you mean to tell me that’s an example of improved race relations?” he adds.

Whitlock doesn’t disagree with Jackson, noting that “we’re living in that time where smart people and brave people are openly questioning everything we’ve been taught.”

“One of the main reasons I do it is because I look at how big and bold the lies are that are being told right now. We went through a 10-, 15-year period of Black Lives Matter. From Trayvon Martin all the way through George Floyd, where the mainstream media was telling us there was a genocide being executed by police against black men,” Whitlock explains.

“I just saw, hold on, the media is pretending there’s this wild epidemic and pandemic, and the Bloods and the Crips are not a threat; it’s the police,” he adds.

