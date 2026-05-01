What happened to No Kings? Sara Gonzales questions the left's embrace of King Charles' White House visit

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House for a state visit marking the 250th anniversary of America — the same anniversary that marks America’s freedom from having a king.

And while BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t a fan of the king, it appears that many Americans are.

“One thing I really will never truly understand is America’s fascination with Britain. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it,” Gonzales comments, pointing out that many of those Americans happen to be liberals.

“If one thing is clear in all of their rioting ... they say very clearly that they hate kings. Like they are not about kings. So you would think that they would be out there protesting no kings,” she continues.

And not only was the liberal media not going after the president for buddying up with a king, in a segment Gonzales plays on NBC4, they were celebrating it.

“Apparently, the libs love kings again. It’s cool to be a king,” Gonzales laughs.

“That is so interesting how you have all of these libs and all of these local stations who had wall-to-wall coverage of all these No Kings protests, and they were all chanting about how they hated kings,” she continues. “Now all of a sudden, it’s a memento.”

“Isn’t it so interesting how that actually shakes out when you have no morals, no values, no principles. You really believe in nothing except nihilism and chaos and destruction,” she adds, asking again, “Isn’t that interesting?”

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