Feminist influencer to white women: 'You can't CORRECT BIPOC individuals'
August 06, 2024
If you thought the “White Dudes for Kamala” Zoom call was bad, then you’re in for a real treat with its extra-cringeworthy counterpart: “White Women Answer the Call.”
Former public education teacher and feminist influencer Arielle Fodor led the charge, telling the other white women on the call that “BIPOC women have tapped us in as white women to listen and get involved in this election season.”
“You are all influencers in some way,” she continued in an extremely condescending baby voice that she’s built her entire brand on. “If you find yourself talking over, or speaking for BIPOC individuals, or — God forbid — correcting them, just take a beat and instead, we can put our listening ears on.”
Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is horrified.
“I choose to believe that is exactly what hell is like,” she tells Stu Burguiere and Matthew Marsden, who can’t help but agree.
“Sin enough, we are in that Zoom call for all eternity,” Stu says, adding, “Is that really the rule though? You’re not allowed to correct a person because of the color of their skin now too?”
If there were a “White Dudes for Trump” or a “White Women for Trump” Zoom call, it would likely not be received as well by the left — which would be understandable.
“I tend to frown upon any organization that delineates itself by skin color. I feel like that’s bad in every circumstance,” Stu says. “We have really basic rules, like it’s an easy one to follow. Don’t make decisions based on skin color in any circumstance.”
Marsden believes one former president helped us get to this point. And that president was Barack Obama.
“I don’t think we’ve really completely understood all the damage that he’s done,” Marsden says. “The slippery slope was not just gay marriage, it was also his attitude towards race.”
