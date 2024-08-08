Will Kamala’s media makeover work? Or will the grassroots expose the lie?

The mainstream media gave Kamala Harris an overnight makeover in an effort to conceal the reality that she is an unintelligent, historically disliked radical who ran her last presidential campaign into the ground before voting even began. News outlets are also trying to hide the fact that she’s a chameleon who says whatever necessary to garner support, even if it diametrically opposes her past actions and statements.

It’s why the media glazes over, justifies, or outright denies the fact that Harris can suddenly tap into a southern accent when she’s around a specific demographic, identity as Indian one moment and black the next, and how she can be a rigid prosecutor who puts marijuana users behind bars and then tell Charlamagne tha God that she herself indulged in recreational marijuana in college.

It seems like concealing such damning traits would be impossible, but the lying and attempts to make her relatable seem to be working. Kamala’s campaign is charging forward at a rate that’s frightening.

But will it be enough to win the election? Or will the grassroots rise up to expose her as the political hack that she is?

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens, and Kenny Webster, host of the "Walton & Johnson" podcast, discuss the subject.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Can they make Kamala look relatable?” asks Webster, adding that his friend, who is a brilliant and successful doctor, was “surprised when Joe [Biden] got dementia,” proving that the media “can trick educated people.”



“Do you think they can't make people think Kamala is relatable?” he asks rhetorically.

Booyens is afraid they can, as scripture sheds light on man’s susceptibility to deception.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.