‘You’re all guilty of this’: How media lies fueled the murder of Charlie Kirk

Yesterday, America suffered a devastating loss when beloved conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally struck with a bullet in the neck while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk’s horrific death has sent shockwaves through conservative America, who just lost one of its bravest and most impactful warriors.

“He dared do what the left apparently thinks you should die for, which is have a respectful dialogue,” says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” fighting back tears.

Charlie’s method was honorable: “Change hearts and minds not by force ... not with hate but just with a dialogue,” she says.

Sara finds the timing of Charlie’s murder uncanny — “Charlie was just in the news” a couple days ago when CNN’s Van Jones excoriated him for his comments about the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

On an episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Kirk said, “A white Ukrainian refugee was murdered just because she was white; everybody knows that, obviously.”

Van Jones, ignoring the fact that the suspect for Zarutska’s murder was captured on camera saying, “I got that white girl,” ignorantly responded, “For Charlie Kirk to say, ‘We know he did it because she’s white’ when there’s no evidence of that is just pure race mongering, hate mongering. It’s wrong.”

“Charlie Kirk, he should be ashamed of himself. No one mentioned the word race, white, black, or anything except him,” Jones lied.

“And you wonder why people are being radicalized,” says Sara.

“If you're listening to CNN, you're thinking that Charlie Kirk is the actual bad guy, not the guy who said [‘I got that white girl’].”

And that, she says, is precisely why he was murdered yesterday.

“Was this only a matter of time? They tried to kill our president. That didn't work. They're just going to start what — going after all of us now?” she asks.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden adds, “We've said on this show many, many times that if you call someone a white supremacist, if you call them a Nazi, if you call them a fascist, then what you're doing is you're justifying any violence that is being committed against them because those things are evil.”

For the liberals who are now making statements on social media bemoaning Kirk’s death and condemning political violence, he has a powerful message: “You're all guilty of this.”

To hear more of Sara and Marsden’s reaction to yesterday’s horrific news, watch the episode above.

