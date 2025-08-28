Chip and Joanna Gaines embrace LGBTQ ‘spirit of the age’ and ‘punch back’ at Christian fans

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new show, “Back to the Frontier,” has stirred up backlash from their Christian supporters, as it features a homosexual couple who used a surrogate to become fathers to their two boys.

The Gaineses did not take the backlash well, with Chip doubling down on their position by writing in a post on X : “Talk, ask qustns, listen ... maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never.”

“It’s a sad sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian,” he added.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” is disappointed in the Christian couple.

“You are watching Chip and Joanna Gaines now continue to descend into the abyss,” Deace says. “Now, what I think will be fascinating about them is they have chosen — well, Chip in particular tried to be a keyboard commando tough guy the last time they got exposed and went about not just deconstructing his faith, but reconstructing and attempting to say, no, they actually represent the true light of Christianity.”

“And that generated a way bigger level of backlash than what I’ve seen with others who have gone down this road,” he adds.

Deace explains that this is a common pattern that unfolds when it comes to Christian television stars like Chip and Joanna.

“What you see is using us to gain an audience. And then once you gain a certain foothold of that audience and credibility with said audience, to the point now that you cross over as something that’s known mainstream,” Deace explains.

“Once that crossover happens, then the offer is brought to you from the spirit of the age. Bow to the shibboleth of the damned, the rainbow jihad. And they pretty much all do,” he adds.

Now, what Chip has done by calling out his own base may have caused irreversible damage.

“They chose not to just abandon their base or assume that their base would not know and just stay with them no matter what. They chose to punch back at their base. So we’ll see if it works out for them or not,” Deace says. “It’s a bold choice, Cotton.”

