SCANDAL: A witch presides over the National Cathedral

President Trump and Vice President Vance attended a so-called prayer service at the National Cathedral, and Aaron McIntire of the “Steve Deace Show” believes the occasion illustrated “just how far down the rot of progressivism and Marxism goes.”



McIntire explains that the pair, as well as their families, were “hectored by a literal witch,” who was “spewing demonic garbage.”

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families. Some who fear for their lives,” Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde said.

“And the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals, they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” she continued, as Trump and Vance looked on.

Immediately after the sermon, Trump asked reporters, “What did you think? Did you like it? You find it exciting? Not too exciting, was it? I didn't think it was a good service."

After the sermon went viral online, President Trump took to Truth Social to call the bishop a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater.”

"She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way," he wrote on Truth Social. "She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!"

