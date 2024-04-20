How many votes can RFK Jr. ACTUALLY get?

RFK Jr. has done something both Biden and Trump have failed to do, which is appeal to voters on both sides of the political aisle.

But is that enough to win in 2024?

Steve Deace doesn’t believe so. Earlier in January, Deace predicted that RFK would get 20% of the vote, which is the most votes a third-party candidate has ever pulled.

After revealing his pick for vice president in his run for the 2024 presidential election, Deace takes that prediction back.

“I don’t think he’ll get anything close to that,” Deace says. “I think his campaign, a lot of that momentum I think has stalled.”

RFK’s pick for VP is Nicole Shanahan, who is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

“His vice president pick actually just came out with a very bold statement about the MRNA vaccines, I give her credit for that,” Todd Erzen says, adding that while her views on the vaccines reflect those of many RFK supporters, they don’t add anything to his campaign.

“I applaud her stance on vaccination; we already got that from him,” Erzen says.

“It was such a huge, huge missed opportunity on his part,” he adds.

