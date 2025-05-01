Steve Deace in the White House: Unpacking Trump’s first 100 days with key insiders

As part of President Trump's first 100 days commemoration, Steve Deace, Todd Erzen, and Aaron McIntire — hosts of the “Steve Deace Show” — had the immense privilege of visiting the White House.

“The Trump administration came out like a force of nature from day one — basically launched an all-out amphibious land, sea, air assault against the spirit of the age on every issue conceivable,” says Steve, standing in front of the White House.

One issue the administration began tackling just moments after President Trump was sworn into office is immigration. To get more information on the state of the border and what's next in the fight to restore the nation's sovereignty, Steve interviewed Customs and Border Protection Senior Adviser Ronald Vitiello.

Steve’s most pressing question was, “Where’s Congress?” While the Trump administration has made excellent moves to secure the border, if codification doesn’t happen, the next Democrat president could usher in another era of open border policies and undo all the work Trump has accomplished.

Vitiello shared Steve’s frustration at Congress’ slow pace in codifying border security measures and contrasted it with the rapid executive actions taken by President Trump. He argued that not only does Congress need to fill resource gaps in the budget, which is based on Biden's framework, so that they can continue to support Trump’s border priorities, but it also needs to reinforce executive orders, such as ending catch-and-release and limiting district judges’ rulings, to ensure these policies endure beyond the current administration.

Despite delays, he’s hopeful codification is on the horizon.

Another burning question Steve had was, “What’s the endgame?”

Vitiello explained that the overarching goal for the border issue is to maintain and enhance current physical border security and interior immigration enforcement, scaling up efforts with more resources and policies for greater impact. He emphasized sustaining measures like the border wall, which is durable and resists policy reversals by future administrations.”

If the Trump administration can accomplish this, and he’s confident it will, it will be “a win for not just this presidency but for the American people for generations,” he said.

In Steve’s next interview, he met with Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to find out how President Trump is working to make homes affordable again.

“The housing market has taken a major tumble between COVID and the last four years, so how do we rebound that given it's one of the key sectors of our economy?” Steve asked.

“There's probably only one person and that's President Trump who could fix this problem,” said Pulte, noting that what Trump is doing with inflation is “nothing short of miraculous.”

However, as chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Pulte knows he has his work cut out for him, as historically, the companies have been rife with corruption.

“We're turning [Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac] around, Steve. ... Basically nobody was working for the most part in these offices. We ordered people back to work,” he said, adding that the agencies are now being “run like businesses” and are utilizing the Department of Government Efficiency to root out waste and abuse.

“The unnecessary redundant bureaucracy is going away, and we're also focused on mortgage fraud — getting rid of fraud in the system,” said Pulte. “We're tightening the whole ship and making sure that we don't ever have a 2008 again.”

Pulte has already signed “over 50 orders” that impact federal housing in Trump’s first 100 days and expects the next 100 days will see the elimination of even more corrupt bureaucracy.

In Steve’s final interview, he met with White House Deputy Communications Director Kaelan Dorr to discuss the multifaceted, flood-the-zone strategy of the communications team and what they’re working on next.

“What you're doing right now and you being here has been really important to us because we've opened up the door to all sorts of alternative media outlets that maybe don't have a day-to-day touch point with the White House,” Dorr told Steve. “For far too long, the American people had to come begging and pleading for scraps of information about what was going on.”

He emphasized the importance of alternative media outlets, like Blaze Media, given mainstream outlets come to press meetings with an agenda and a strong bias, preventing citizens from getting the straight facts.

“We're trying to restore that customer service ethos to everything that we do,” said Dorr.

“What’s the biggest difference here on day 100 compared to day one when you guys came in?” Steve asked.

“The gloves are completely and totally off,” said Dorr. “The social media content we put out — it's a little spicy in all the right ways.”

And it’s paying off.

“On YouTube and some of these other platforms, we've already in 100 days 4-Xed our audiences from the Biden administration,” said Dorr. “We’re going to continue to play offense on everything across the board.”

To hear Steve’s full interviews, as well as watch his surprise bonus interview with Dean Cain, watch the episode above.

