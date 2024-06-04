CONVICTED: What Trump’s campaign MUST start preparing for

Trump might have been found guilty in the hush money trial, but that doesn’t spell the end of his campaign.

Not only did Trump raise more than $50 million after the news of his conviction hit the media, but the Supreme Court is going to rule on the former president’s immunity in the D.C. case.

Steve Deace believes Trump needs to start preparing immediately.

“I’d have my running mate ready to go right after that ruling, no matter how it goes. If they rule against me, then I immediately have this running mate here right now,” Deace explains. “If I’m Trump, and they rule against me, between the appeals in New York and the D.C. case, I’m spending the rest of this year in a courtroom until the election basically.”

“So, I need a running mate who can be essentially the face of the campaign around the country right away. I can’t lose anymore time,” he adds.

Deace believes this person needs to be “someone people like.”

“So I can send them out to the ‘normies’ and make me appear more likable. And then if they rule for me, I just do the exact same thing by pivoting to the campaign right away,” he explains.

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre agrees.

“I think that’s largely right. I mean, ultimately what we’re looking at here is of course unprecedented, and so the strategy needs to be as well,” he says. “But I think when you look at the condition of the country, you look at the average person, most people don’t like Joe Biden. Even people on the left don’t like Joe Biden.”

This is why he’s less worried about the voters and more worried about the voting process.

“I do think that how the votes are going to be cast and the process of the election are probably far more important than the messaging of the election to be honest,” MacIntyre explains.

“I do agree that you probably want to make sure that you have somebody who’s relatively young, relatively competent, well liked. Somebody who can go ahead and take over that position right away. I do like somebody like a J.D. Vance in the slot,” he adds.

