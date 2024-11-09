To our leftist countrymen, we will punish you with SUCCESS

We need a massive policy redirection in the United States of America — and lucky for all of us, Donald Trump has promised to provide just that.

But not everyone is happy about this outcome, and some are even terrified.

“To our leftist countrymen who are despondent at this moment in time over the coming Trumpian reign of terror, I want you to know there is no mercy,” Steve Deace of “The Steve Deace Show” says.

“Mercy is for the weak. I offer you no words of comfort for your fear, no words to comfort you otherwise. In fact, I think your fear is legitimate, if anything, it’s not pronounced enough. It’s not palpable enough. I think you should prepare yourselves for a looming reckoning,” he warns.

“We will have our vengeance in this life or the next,” he adds.

But what will this vengeance look like?

“We will cut, maybe even slash your taxes, the cost of living, interest rates, and inflation. No mercy for your disobedience. Your borders will be secure. Mercy is for the weak. For all of your coercive tyranny, we will no longer allow unregulated bio-pharmaceutical industries to bombard you with inducing propaganda to take experimental toxins,” Deace explains.

Not only will the economy start to boom, but the food you eat will no longer be poisoned.

“We will no longer force you to try to sound out the words on the back of everything you eat because you cannot pronounce them, let alone count the amount of ingredients on that can. We will go as far as to make you healthier against your own will,” he continues before moving on to the most fearsome police.

“We will deploy brigades of police, fully armed, armed to the teeth in fact, into your cities where you live, and they will begin rounding up, indeed, they will begin rounding up all of the criminals unleashed in your blue cities and imprisoning them before they do you harm,” Deace says.

“We will go to your safe spaces, in the places where your women reside, and the places where your women are vulnerable, and we will take advantage of such situations as conquerors of old have done, and we will cleanse those spaces and impose our masculine patriarchal will in those spaces upon your women by making sure there are no bearded ladies, chicks with Adam's apples, and dudes who belong in a padded cell creeping their spaces. And there will be no exceptions to this,” he adds.

