UFOs?! What in the world is going on over New Jersey?

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve likely seen videos flitting around social media of what appear to be drones, but are otherwise unidentified flying objects, soaring through the air in New Jersey.

The reports of large, unidentified drones appearing overnight in multiple New Jersey counties and parts of New York City have puzzled residents and raised concerns among local and federal authorities.

New Jersey Congressman Jefferson Van Drew claims to know what’s going on.

“I’ve gotten to know people, and from very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources, I’m going to tell you the real deal,” he said in a segment on Fox News. “Iran launched a mother ship, probably about a month ago, that contains these drones.”

Van Drew went on to say that the “mothership” is located “off the east coast of the United States of America.”

“Know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones, motherships, and technology in order to go forward. The sources I have are good, they can’t reveal who they are, because they are speaking to me in confidentiality. These drones should be shot down,” he added.

However, deputy defense press secretary Sabrina Singh explained in a Defense Department briefing that there are no Iranian motherships.

“We have no evidence that these activities are coming from a foreign entity or the work of an adversary. We’re going to continue to monitor what is happening,” Singh said.

“Raise your hand if you would actually just buy it at face value any explanation that this government would give you about this,” Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” comments. “Nobody does, right?”

Deace believes the truth about the UFO’s is one of three options.

“The third option here: so cowardice, complete and total incompetence, or you can also have here what our friend and colleague, Jason Buttrill, what he posted earlier today,” Deace says.

“The U.S. claims they don't know what they are... but they're not a threat. Riiiight. The only way authorities would be able to say that is if they WERE TOLD to say that,” Buttrill began in a post on X.

“This is similar to when the B2 was first unveiled. We're being desensitized to a new technology. They're getting ready to use this tech in actual military applications all over the world. This is both a warning to countries like Russia and China, as well as a heads up to the American people on what to expect in the near future,” he continued, concluding his post with a question, “Where did we get the technology? I won't speculate. Who knows... but probably not from Kansas.”

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.