'Gay Giants fan's heartbreaking letter' reveals major Pride Month win for sports

Like most professional sports, Major League Baseball players have been forced to promote the LGBTQ community — especially during Pride Month.

But this Pride Month things are changing, and gay baseball fans are not happy about it.

In one article for the magazine “Out Sports” titled “Gay Giants fan’s heartbreaking letter shows the cost of the team’s Pride Night failure,” a fan laments the actions of several San Francisco Giants players who chose to do their own thing on Pride Night.

“So this fan wrote a note to the San Francisco Giants ... about this incident that happened at their Pride Night festival,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere explains on “Stu Does America.” “Now as you may know, every Major League Baseball team has a Pride Night with the exception of the Texas Rangers.”

While the team did celebrate Pride Night, multiple Giants players wore hats boasting Bible verses.

“Signifying, ‘Hey, like you know this isn’t a thing that we want to be involved in, and we have a different opinion,’” Stu explains.

The Bible verse in question “talks about the rainbow and how it was God’s sign.”

The disgruntled fan wrote that he has been “a lifelong Giants fan for over 40 years,” beginning when he “attended games as a kid” and “arrived early to get autographs from players.”

“As an LGBTQ athlete, I’ve had the honor of going to a Pride night or day for many years. I’ve also organized 200 plus softball players to attend the game annually,” he said.

“I was unbelievably disappointed by the offensive and disrespectful actions of a few Giants players who chose to write a Bible verse on their hats that was meant to reclaim the rainbow as a Christian/Catholic symbol,” he continued.

“Now, my understanding was the Bible came long before Pride Night. I don’t know if that’s accurate, Dave, historically, but I believe it is,” Stu says.

The gay author went on to explain that in 1978, Gilbert Baker created the rainbow flag in San Francisco as a symbol of pride.

“I will note 1978 is after the Bible came out,” Stu comments, pointing out that “not everything has to be about sex.”

“Like you can actually have a sport where people come out and enjoy the sport,” he adds.

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