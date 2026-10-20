Stu and Dave mock Ilhan Omar’s ‘I will not be silenced’ response to federal raid

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is crying political persecution after federal agents reportedly searched her Washington, D.C., home — accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing federal law enforcement against its political opponents.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced,” Omar said in a post on X.

“She will not be silenced,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere mocks.

“No, she will not be when it matters,” co-host Dave Landau says, joking, “We all leared something new.”

“The most likely scenario multiple people claimed is that immigration cops are looking into a long-floated rumor that Omar is actually one year older than she has long claimed to be. A tiny detail that may put her citizenship in jeopardy,” Stu explains, reading from a New York Post article.

“The issue here is that if she came as a child, she would be automatically a citizen because she came at least as far as this particular part of the law goes. If she’s 18, she would have a different set of restrictions and actually could be deported, which of course is definitely what Donald Trump wants to do,” Stu explains.

“Now he’s not necessarily saying that he had anything to do with this. In fact, he’s saying he didn’t,” he adds, playing a clip of Trump commenting on the situation.

“Well, I understand they’re looking at her very carefully, I’ve always found her to be totally crooked personally, but that has nothing to do with me. I think she’s a terrible person, just a complainer. She comes from a country that is a non-country. And then she comes over here and she complains about our Constitution,” Trump said.

“I think she’s a terrible person but that’s really up to the DOJ,” he added.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not share Trump’s sentiment.

“This morning, the federal government turned the full force of the Department of Homeland Security against a sitting member of Congress for the offense of disagreeing with the White House. The path to citizenship should not be weaponized against anyone, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, a naturalized American who swore an oath to this country — the same one that I took,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.

“The promise of citizenship should not be contingent on someone agreeing with the federal government,” he added.

“Another thing that shouldn’t happen is the New York City mayor commenting on an issue, a local Minnesota issue about a congresswoman who’s from Minnesota,” Su says.

“It’s got nothing, literally, nothing to do with Mayor Mamdani other than the fact that they share socialism as their religion and a false god,” he adds.

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