DeepSeek: Distorting reality while invading your privacy

If you’ve downloaded China’s new artificial intelligence app, DeepSeek, onto your phone, the time to delete it was yesterday.

“We can’t just look at whether this is going to be good for companies long-term; we have to look at ‘What does it mean for America?’” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” explains, concerned.

“Ask DeepSeek about Tiananmen Square, and it will start telling you about Tiananmen Square, until it remembers, ‘Holy crap, actually, in reality, I’m not supposed to tell you that,’ and it just says, ‘Ah, this is beyond my scope,’” he continues. “It’s not beyond its scope. It’s able to answer that question.”

“The way the model is built, you have one kind of AI agent that gets your answer, starts giving you the basic answer, and then it asks the experts behind the scenes, the expert part of the model, in that particular field, to give it clarification, and when it does, that expert part of the model, which is basically the Chinese Communist Party, says ‘You can’t talk about that,’” he adds.

But that’s not even the worst of it.

DeepSeek reportedly collects your IP, your keystroke patterns, and your device information and stores it in China, where the data is vulnerable to arbitrary requisition from the Chinese state.

“If you don’t think this is true, you can read it right in their terms of service,” Stu says.

And he’s right. In the terms of service, it states, “The personal information we collect from you may be stored on a server located outside of the country where you live. We store the information we collect in secure servers located in the People’s Republic of China.”

However, most people aren’t heeding this warning, as the DeepSeek app is now the number-one application in Apple’s App Store.

“It’s hard to understand why TikTok wouldn’t be allowed in the App Store and this would. It seems like the same approach should apply to a company like this that applies to TikTok,” Stu says, “because the further the Chinese get into our data, the farther they get into this technology, the worse for America.”

