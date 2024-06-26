Shocking reality: New border-crossing stats reflect Biden’s real game plan

As the first presidential debate nears, Biden has some good news to share.

United States Customs and Border Protection has released the newest numbers regarding border crossings by illegal immigrants, and the numbers indicate improving conditions.

Since the expiration of the CDC’s Title 42 Public Health order, the Department of Homeland Security has removed or returned 775,000 individuals. And according to border patrol, after Biden’s announcement of asylum restrictions, border counters are down by 25%.

While at first glance these stats look good, Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” sees what’s really going on.

He cites a post on X from Fox News' Bill Melugin, who has been covering the border.

“Despite the lower numbers, per CBP sources, there were 783 known gotaways recorded yesterday, a spike from the current 7 day average of 480,” Melugin wrote.

“Big picture: we now have almost three weeks of data showing a significant drop in illegal crossings following Biden’s executive order earlier this month. Mexico continues enforcing on their side of the border, and Texas has their border on lockdown."

"Combo of these factors coming together to now produce the lowest border numbers of Biden’s presidency - after three years in a row of the highest illegal crossings ever recorded,” Melguin continued.

“This has been a very standard thing that Biden has done and bragged about, which is, set the record for the worst performance anyone has ever accomplished, and then back those numbers off and brag about that drop. They’ve done this with gas prices and inflation and a million different other topics,” Stu comments.

The new border-crossing stats that reflect policies Biden is just now implementing were some of the restrictions that Donald Trump had put in place — and Biden had removed his first day in office.

“Obviously, he shouldn’t get credit for that. He let this be a catastrophe for three and a half years, finally did something that people had been begging him to do the entire time,” Stu says. “That will not be the way he explains it on stage in a couple of days. He will surely brag about all these huge drops and how amazing he’s done.”

“This was all designed specifically for this purpose,” he adds.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.