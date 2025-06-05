Democrats, dudes, and data: Why men are leaving

Instead of learning good old-fashioned self-awareness — which is free — Democrats are planning to spend $20 million in a futile attempt to understand why they’re failing to attract male voters.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere doesn’t need to look much farther than a video posted to social media during the Biden era of the four gay men from “Queer Eye” visiting the White House and talking to former Vice President Kamala Harris while wearing beards and dresses.

“This is one example, maybe not relating to guys too closely, OK?” Stu says. “This is the type of stuff that reaches people too, right? Like, as much as I know everyone loves my breakdowns of trade tariff tables, maybe a guy with a full beard, dressed in a dress, meeting the vice president of the United States hits their social media feed a little bit more.”

But still, Democrats can’t seem to put their finger on what the issue is and are now looking into recruiting male voters at the gym.

“Do you even vote, bro?” Stu mocks. “Yes, look for new voters in the one place that no one ever wants to talk. No one wants to. No one wants to be approached at the gym. ‘Hey, who are you going to vote for in the next election? Shouldn’t it be a guy in a dress?’”

While Stu feels he has the experience to back up his advice, the women of “The View,” particularly Joy Behar, feel they know men a little better.

Behar claimed that rather than spending $20 million on attempting to attract male voters, the Democrats could instead “reclaim men” and “just teach them not to be such sexists.”

“Again, totally going to work,” Stu scoffs.

And it's not just their failure to attract men that's concerning for the Democrat Party, but their failure to attract people who aren't mentally ill.

A recent article written by Nate Silver illustrates this point well, as he points out that one of the biggest differences between liberal and conservative voters is that 20% of liberals reported having "excellent" mental health, but 51% of conservatives reported "excellent" mental health. 45% of liberals said their mental health was poor, while only 19% of conservatives said their mental health was "poor."

“If you think about the way that the left looks at the world, that everybody’s an oppressor,” Stu explains, “that’s a dark world. It’s a depressing world at some level.”

“Seeing the world that way, well, I’m not surprised that maybe you have a negative relationship with mental health,” he adds.

