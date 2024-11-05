Down to the wire: Predicting key swing states and election WINNER

It’s Election Day 2024, and Americans across the country are beelining for the ballot boxes to ensure their voice is heard — and praying that their voice matches the masses.

Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” accurately predicted the unfavorable outcome of the 2020 election, and he’s here to calm the minds of those dropping a vote for former President Donald Trump in 2024.

“Gun to my head here, it’s time to make last-minute predictions,” Burguiere says. “We’re going to give Georgia and the 16 electoral votes over to Donald Trump.” While Trump only has a slight but consistent polling lead in Georgia, Burguiere explains that “the fundamentals of the state lean a little bit red.”

Stu also predicts that North Carolina, a state whose citizens are still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, will vote in favor of Trump.

“Donald Trump wins North Carolina with 16. Again, same situation roughly as Georgia, it’s a very close state, it could go either way,” he explains. “But I think Donald Trump again, with a small but persistent lead in the polls, holds onto North Carolina in a very close margin.”

He believes the clearest state going to Donald Trump is Arizona, with 11 electoral votes.

“It’s still a traditional red state,” Stu says, before setting his sights on Nevada.

“This is one of these states I went back and forth on multiple times,” he explains. “I wound up going with Kamala Harris winning Nevada with 6 electoral votes. OK, I know everyone loves that, they love when I pick Kamala Harris in these states.”

Stu believes that the traditionally blue state of Michigan will go to Kamala Harris, and Wisconsin will go to Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania, the biggest swing state, is the most concerning — but if Stu is right — he has good news.

“I’ve decided to put Donald Trump in control of those 19 electoral votes,” he says. “The final count, Kamala Harris, 247 electoral votes. Donald Trump, 291 electoral votes. All of that to say that the official prediction of the ‘Stu Does America’ program, with incredibly limited confidence, is Donald Trump.”

“Donald Trump becomes the second president in history to have a presidential term, take one off, and then get the gig back,” he adds.

