Elon Musk political backlash: Liberals dumping their Teslas

Trump derangement syndrome is a terrible affliction that has soured the minds of liberals across America — but it appears to be mutating into something even more serious called “Elon derangement syndrome.”

“Now there’s just hatred for Elon Musk,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” says, explaining that six protesters were arrested at the NYC Tesla showroom. The protesters were holding signs that pictured Elon performing a Nazi salute.

“Now, another fascinating development about this, and I think this is the one that hits me the most centrally, I will say, because I, you know, I love the environment stories. I love the hypocrisy of the environmental movement,” Stu says.

“Now we’re into a situation where people who preach to you about how you should buy Teslas for years and years and years and years are now embarrassed because they have Teslas. It’s true,” he continues.

Even the New York Times has reported on the phenomenon in an article titled, “Tesla for Sale: Buyer’s Remorse Sinks In for Elon Musk’s E.V.-Owning Critics.”

“The buyer’s remorse is playing out at a volatile moment for Tesla, as stocks dropped by double digits in the last week, wiping out most of a post-election surge for Mr. Musk’s company. A recent report showed plummeting sales in Europe, and the company faces increased competition from other E.V. makers eating away at its market share,” the article reads.

“Recent protests outside Tesla showrooms in the United States and some notable cases of vehicle owners being harassed have also made headlines,” the article continues.

“We all know what it is,” Stu says. “It’s all about Trump and the ties to the administration. That’s what it’s about. He likes him, so that’s the big problem. Now, it did start with COVID. He opened up his factory before the people in California wanted him to, because he wanted to make cars that were supposed to save the environment from our greatest existential threat.”

“The second you disagree with them on something, you turn into a Nazi,” he continues. “It’s hard, probably, on the left, right? Like you’re trying to have all your cool lefty friends, your cool environmentalist friends. Do they praise you for having an electric car? Do they shun you for being associated with somebody who seems to not think Donald Trump is Hitler? Very, very difficult conundrum for a lot of these people.”

