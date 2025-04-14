John Oliver goes full ‘biology denier’ in defense of trans athletes

The star of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” comedian John Oliver, has made his stance on men competing in women’s sports clear. That is, he loves it and would like to see more of it.

The comedian played a Fox News clip where the hosts were discussing a United Nations report that revealed the amount of medals women have lost to transgender athletes — 600 female athletes have lost close to 900 medals because of their transgender opponents.

“Yeah, 900 medals. That is a go-to statistic. It was even cited on the floor of the Senate during their debate over a trans sports ban and featured prominently in J.K. Rowling’s latest tome,” Oliver said to a laughing audience. “But we got curious about that number, so we looked at that report, and it turns out, first, it wasn’t produced by the U.N.”

“It was submitted to it by a special rapporteur, who herself said its findings do not necessarily represent those of the U.N. And if you go online to the footnote that it cites and click on it, you get sent to this website She Won, where anyone could submit an instance of a cis woman losing to a trans woman anywhere in the world, in any competition, big or small,” he added.

Oliver went on to claim that the content on the She Won website is published by random people on the internet and that there are women in sports, like disc golf, who are “happy” to see trans people join them on the field.

Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” isn’t as amused as Oliver’s audience, as he knows that what Oliver is saying isn’t funny, true, or helpful.

Burguiere points out that the organization She Won also saw Oliver’s monologue and wrote in a post on X, “First, John Oliver leads viewers to believe that the content on SheWon.org is directly published by random people on the internet. This is totally false. We encourage people to submit tips, and our team of volunteers reviews each entry before we publish anything.”

“We only publish what we can verify from primary and secondary sources. We state this methodology clearly on our website, so check one off for deliberately misleading viewers,” the post continued.

But that’s not all Oliver got wrong.

“Second, John Oliver also suggests that our data is stale, mentioning that it dates back to the year 2001. This is extraordinarily misleading. 97% of our data is dated no earlier than 2014. 86% is from 2019 and onward. Check another off,” the X post revealed.

“Third, John Oliver attacks our org to discredit the idea that a significant number of women are displaced by male athletes in women’s competitions. This is absurd because She Won does not purport to provide a comprehensive list of every woman denied a medal to male athletes,” they added.

“This is one of the typical go-to arguments of people saying that conservatives or sane people are wrong when it comes to this issue. ‘Come on, barely ever happens,’” Burguiere mocks. “Something they will never admit, but at the end of the day, I don’t know, you probably have one, maybe two daughters.”

“It’s happening to them. It kind of makes a big difference in your life, doesn’t it? It might not be as big of an issue as some nationwide pandemic, but it’s a pretty big issue, especially when it hits your family,” he adds.

