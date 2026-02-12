Breaking down the DISASTER that was the Super Bowl LX halftime show

The Super Bowl LX halftime show is going down in history as the first halftime show to be performed nearly entirely in Spanish — a factor that didn’t seem to bother those reporting on the performance in the mainstream media.

“The headlines were glowing. The mainstream media loved this halftime show. They just freaking love it. They loved it,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America,” pointing out a Rolling Stone headline that reads, “Right-wingers who boycotted halftime show still saw enough of it to be furious.”

“I was not furious about it. It was not enjoyable for me. And, you know, again, I will say I don’t like most of the halftime shows, even when they’re speaking the language that I can understand. This made it even more difficult to enjoy,” he continues.

And while those critical of the right for not loving the performance appear to believe it’s a symptom of racism, Stu is well aware that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“People keep bringing this up as if Latin culture is the thing that people are questioning. Now, we’ve had tons of Latin culture at previous Super Bowl halftime shows. Shakira was at a Super Bowl halftime show. There’s probably five to 10 different examples of people performing within Latin culture at Super Bowl halftime shows,” he says.

“The issue here is that the people in the crowd and the people watching on television couldn’t understand the words being sung. This is a very basic thing. A language is not a cultural statement. A language is a mechanism to allow others to understand what you’re talking about. That’s what it is,” he continues.

“So, when you’re talking to an audience that speaks almost entirely English, it usually would benefit you to have an artist that can communicate to the people watching,” he adds, pointing out that commercials are in English when the audience speaks English for the same reason.

“Why didn’t the announcers just call the entire game in Spanish? Why not? Because they were trying to communicate what was going on at the game,” he explains.

“The bottom line here is, the NFL had a choice to make, and they made this choice with very specific things in mind. Because, as I said, when you try to communicate to a specific audience, you choose the language that they speak,” he adds.

