Trump invites all governors to annual dinner except two Democrats — and Newsom isn't one of them

President Trump took to Truth Social this week to set the record straight regarding the invitation list for the upcoming governors' dinner at the White House.

On Wednesday, President Trump took some shots at governors from both sides of the political aisle in his effort to clarify some "incorrectly stated" facts about the dinner.

'I even invited the SLOB of a Governor, JB Pritzker, and horrendous California Governor, Gavin Newscum, to the Dinner.'

Trump first called out the "RINO" governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, for saying that Trump intended to invite Republican governors only.

"That is false! The invitations were sent to ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there."

RELATED: 'She is putting a target on their backs': New Jersey governor launches online portal to track ICE agents

Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

He went on to single out the two Democratic governors who did not receive an invitation — Jared Polis of Colorado and Wes Moore of Maryland — and gave several reasons for their unworthiness to attend.

"I did not invite the Governor of Colorado, who has unfairly incarcerated in solitary confinement a 73-year-old cancer stricken woman (A nine year term!), for attempting to fight Democrat Voter Fraud, plus the foul mouthed Governor of Maryland, who fraudulently stated that he received Military medals, A LIE, is doing a terrible job on the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and has allowed Baltimore to continue to be a Crime Disaster."

Trump, of course, was referring to the high-profile case of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in Colorado. The Francis Scott Key Bridge was destroyed in late March 2024 when a ship rammed into one of its piers.

While Polis and Moore were not invited, Trump extended invitations to the rest, including some of his biggest detractors. However, he did not miss the opportunity to call them out as well.

"I even invited the SLOB of a Governor, JB Pritzker, and horrendous California Governor, Gavin Newscum, to the Dinner, despite the terrible job that they are doing. So, as usual with him, Stitt got it WRONG! The Invitations were sent out to all other Governors, Democrat and Republican," Trump said. "I look forward to seeing the Republican Governors, and some of the Democrats Governors who were worthy of being invited, but most of whom won’t show up."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!