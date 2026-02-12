'She is putting a target on their backs': New Jersey governor launches online portal to track ICE agents

The Democratic governor of New Jersey is taking action to oppose operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in her state.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced Tuesday that she is going to restrict ICE agents from state property as well as launch an online portal to track agents' movements.

'She is putting a target on their backs. It's dangerous and completely backwards.'

"ICE is making everyone less safe. Today, I'm taking action to protect New Jerseyans. First, I'm signing an Executive Order to ban ICE from launching actions from any state property," Sherrill posted in a statement on the X platform.

She then linked to the site run by the New Jersey Attorney General's office "where people can upload videos of ICE interactions they see in our state."

The website says people can report "incidents involving harmful conduct by, or negative interactions with," federal agents.

"If you're approached by an agent or see an ICE operation taking place, and you're at a safe distance — send us your videos," Sherrill added.

She touted another website set up by the state to ensure "people know their Constitutional rights when interacting with federal agents," and to connect residents with "important resources" that include "pro-bono legal services."

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey immediately criticized the portal.

RELATED: 'This is where ICE has come to die': Self-identified Antifa member arrested for threats against federal agents, DOJ says

"The Governor of New Jersey just launched a state portal to track ICE agents," he wrote. "These are federal officers removing violent criminals from our streets, and she is putting a target on their backs. It's dangerous and completely backwards."

However, the information gathered through the portal will not be shared with the public.

The website is available in 22 languages.

