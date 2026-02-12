Florida felon named Blackie accused of pointing gun at vehicle in fit of road rage

A Florida felon is accused of pointing a gun at a vehicle in a fit of road rage over the weekend.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call around 1 p.m. Sunday about a male pointing a firearm at them while traveling north on 331 S near Sherwood Road.

'When you put all your skill points into chaos and none into dental.'

Officials said the Office of the City Marshal, DeFuniak Springs Police located the suspected vehicle as well as the driver — identified as Blackie Alvarez, 33, of Bonifay.

Alvarez then exited the vehicle, pulled a black handgun from his waistband, and placed it on top of his car, officials said.

What's more, two metal knuckles were found in his pockets, officials said.

Further investigation revealed the victims were headed north on 331 S when Alvarez — driving a white Ford Explorer — began speeding and honking at them, officials said.

The victims told deputies that Alvarez sped around them, came to a complete stop in front of their vehicle, took out a firearm, and pointed it at them, officials said. The sheriff's office characterized it as a "road rage incident."

Alvarez refused to speak with deputies, the sheriff's office added.

RELATED: Motorist fatally shoots road rager wielding baseball bat — and DA issues ruling

Image source: Walton County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office

Officials said Alvarez was criminally charged with two felony counts of false imprisonment, two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of unlawful carry of a concealed weapon, and driving without a license.

In addition, Alvarez also had a warrant from Bay County for failure to pay child support, officials said.

Alvarez was given a $235,000 bond, officials said. Jail records reviewed on Thursday morning indicate he remains incarcerated.

The sheriff's office Facebook post about the arrest has drawn more than 3,000 comments; the following are a handful of notable entries:

"A jump-scare warning would've been nice!" one commenter quipped.

"When you put all your skill points into chaos and none into dental," another user observed.

"Don't chew on grenades," another commenter suggested.

"He’s already started shaking down the tooth fairy for bail money," another user opined.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!