The effects of rapid AI expansion on our kids EXPOSED

AI is going too far, and most people have no idea.

“We’ve really advanced this stuff quickly, and this week came a lot of stuff that I don’t think people are even noticing anymore,” Stu Burguiere says.

One of the latest advancements was announced this past week, for OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company has created a feminine AI voice that you can have conversations with over your devices — and it sounds like a real woman.

The AI voice is capable of switching her tone on demand, going from joking around with her OpenAI creators to reading them a bedtime story like a mother would a child.

But that’s not all. The new AI is also capable of teaching students like a teacher would, coaching them through problems without revealing the answers.

“You got to think about the cheating ramifications of this,” Stu says, adding, “I mean it’s beyond insane, but also like the job implication of this.”

“When it comes to AI, it’s going to be very difficult to keep this one out of your kid’s life. It’s going to probably permeate at some level whether you like it or not, to almost every single school,” he explains.

“How long until we’re walking down the street, and we’re seeing our kids have full-on relationships with their phones? They’re already looking at them all the time, now they’re going to be talking to them all the time.”

Not only is this terrifying, but diversity, equity, and inclusion and critical race theory are already programmed into ChatGPT.

“All the things you’re against are built into these programs,” Stu says.

