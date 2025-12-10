VIRAL VIDEO: Cinnabon worker yells racist slurs at customers, and the internet crowns her a hero

A video has gone mega-viral after a Wisconsin Cinnabon worker, Crystal Wilsey, was recorded shouting racist slurs, including the N-word, at a Somalian husband and wife.

The video showed Wilsey cursing at the customers, at one point even saying, “I am racist and I’ll say it to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful.” However, in an unedited version of the video, the husband can first be heard asking Wilsey if "sexualizing your body makes you a better person."

When Wilsey asks if she is being recorded, the wife responds, "I'm going to record you, yes."

There are then cuts in the video, before it escalates to the woman calling the couple the N-word. While many viewers were angry that she used the slur, the response online has been divided.

But BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere knows where he stands.

“Not the best moment anyone’s ever had in a Cinnabon,” Burguiere tells CBN’s Dan Andros on “Stu Does America.”

Despite the Somalian couple being accused of starting the altercation, Burguiere believes there's "never an excuse to lose control of yourself."

"What I’m kind of interested in here, more than anything else, is the reaction of some online who are basically saying it’s wrong that she was fired from this job, which obviously she was immediately,” he says.



“It’s ‘wrong’ because that’s basically cancel culture in action. Is this cancel culture, Dan?” he asks.

“There’s cancel culture and then there’s play stupid games, win stupid prizes. And what happened here is the latter. Like, let’s just think about your job here. You are making delicious cinnamon rolls that smell yummy … and it’s like, this is your job,” Andros says.

“Your job is to give someone a little taste of Cinnabon happiness. You know, cinnamon roll goodness and deliciousness and with a smile on your face. … Isn’t it that the customer’s always right? They might be jerks, they might be saying rude things, they might be in a hurry, they might complain,” he continues.

“Just smile. You’re getting paid,” he adds.

However, not everyone feels the same way as Burguiere and Andros, as Crystal has raised over $100,000 on GiveSendGo after her firing.

“She’s a representative of a company, in the same way that if I went into, you know, a Sbarro, and they were like, ‘By the way, can’t stand those Jews,’ I would say that person should lose their job,” Burguiere explains.

“Not because I love cancel culture,” he continues, adding, “because they’re representing your business."

"They have an absolute right to fire you,” Andros chimes in.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.