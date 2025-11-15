The Economist declares war on white babies

Despite the fact that America is in a fertility crisis — the worst ever recorded in the nation’s history — the Economist published a sardonic article on November 6 titled “Make America procreate again: Among the MAGA fertility fanatics.”

Through a cynical and patronizing lens, author Barclay Bram explored the right-wing-propelled pro-natalist movement spearheaded by “tech bros and religious conservatives” who champion having more babies. He cited the Nation’s Joan Walsh — a radical leftist who authored a book titled “What’s the Matter with White People?” — to capture the left’s perspective on this movement: “an insidious project to create a whiter America.”

“White children are the most evil thing that the left can imagine,” says BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre.

While lefties would surely deny this, their actions speak volumes — specifically their action of “importing” and protecting illegal immigrants, which they argue is the solution to the country’s plummeting birth rate. But Auron sees through their lies.

“They have no interest in you continuing to exist because they want to replace you,” he says frankly.

Bram’s piece opens with an anecdote recounting his time with a 32-year-old single trucker named Tim Adkinson at NatalCon, a pro-natalist conference in Austin, Texas. He’s painted as a pitiable, desperate figure for his ambition to rear children, and the convention is framed as a pathetic gathering of weirdos — tech bros, religious zealots, and lonely conservatives — desperately trying to engineer a "baby boom" amid America's fertility collapse.

“[He’s] literally demonizing people who are trying to solve social problems that are keeping us from having families,” Auron says.

Bram went on to paint the billionaires investing in reproductive technologies and the Trump administration’s push for less expensive fertility drugs as futile attempts to manufacture more families.

“Why is this insidious?” asks Auron.

“Because white people might have kids,” he answers. “That's why it's evil. Yeah, they care about the future of the United States. Yes, they're working to reduce drug prices and create situations where people can stay home with their children … but oh, some of those people might be white. And that's the problem.”

Not only is this overtly racist, it’s also illogical. If we’re serious about fixing the country’s fertility crisis (and the left claims it is), then more white babies are inevitable, as “white people are still the majority in America,” says Auron.

“But the Economist hates white people. It hates white babies. It doesn't want white people to have children. They are interested in ethnic cleansing. That's what they support.”

Bram’s article also mentioned (without critique) the protesters who rallied against NatalCon attendees: “A group of protesters, their faces mostly covered, gathered in the museum courtyard. 'Nazis off our campus!' they screamed through a megaphone as conference attendees streamed in. One sign read 'Eugenicists' with the word 'Natalists' crossed through.”

Auron makes it plain: “So if you want to have babies, you are a Nazi. You are doing Nazi race science if you would desire that Americans have more children. And this really just lays it bare. ... Every white baby could be a Nazi. Whiteness is something that is inherently fascist, right? Nazism is sitting in white DNA, so we've got to get rid of the white people so we get rid of the Nazis.”

“I keep having to hear there is no great replacement theory … no attempts to push white people out of the United States … except for the article is explicitly stating that every white child is an atrocity.”

To hear Auron’s full breakdown of Bram’s article, watch the full episode above.

