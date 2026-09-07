A growing number of women are siding with admitted killers — and the reason is darker than you realize

As thousands of women continue their support of Lindsay Clancy, and after Luigi Mangione’s guilty plea failed to stop female supporters from romanticizing him as a hero, Conservateur editor Bethany Miller has one question: “What is the state of American women today?”

This was the central question that underpinned her recent article “Lindsay Clancy, Luigi Mangione, and the State of American Women.”

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Miller joined the Blaze Media co-founder to unpack her theory about what’s causing a growing number of women to support confessed killers.

Miller explains that women’s disturbing advocacy surrounding people who have admitted to killing innocents is multifaceted and long-simmering.

“From the Millennial movement of the #MeToo and the therapeutic culture and ‘my truth is the only truth’ — this has been brewing for some time,” she tells Glenn.

These movements, Miller says, are the result of the divinely fashioned female psyche — with its bend toward empathy and relationality — being “weaponized” by “secular politics.”

“The left is capitalizing on [female instincts], manipulating women's lenses of empathy and of relation and using that to get them to respond empathetically in a weaponized empathy to what's happening with Lindsay Clancy,” she says.

“So instead of going, ‘Hey, what's black and white here? This woman killed her children, therefore justice must be served,’ they're saying, ‘Hey, actually, she struggled with postpartum depression, and she was anxious, and so let's blame the man,’ or, ‘I can see myself in her; therefore me condemning her is condemning myself.”’

Glenn was particularly struck by Miller’s argument in her article that women have been conditioned to allow their instinctual empathy to lead them to dark outcomes. In the piece, she wrote , “I see her becomes I understand her. I understand her becomes I cannot judge her.”

“The blurring of that line, I mean, that's what has ... women holding newborns and posting “Same, Lindsay” or pushing a stroller outside of her trial, chanting that she's innocent,” he sighs.

People must be able to tell the difference between understanding someone’s pain and agreeing with how they handle it, Glenn urges.

“Mental illness is real, and I can understand [Clancy] because my mother went through really bad mental illness ... but that doesn't mean I agree with her,” he says.

“Luigi Mangione — that is terrifying to me that they're practically throwing themselves at this [alleged] murderer because they're like, ‘Yeah, well, he's been abused by the system, and I've been abused by the system.’”

Another factor playing into this issue, says Miller, is women’s obsession with true crime and fantasy.

“This is the type of entertainment and narratives that they inherit and consume on a daily basis and that we've seen ... weaponize the way that they're thinking about these things,” she says.

Add to that social media and the dawning of the AI age, where what’s real is quickly becoming impossible to know, and it’s no wonder, says Miller, so many young people especially are struggling to differentiate between genuine reality and “digital reality.”

“Beyond just the gender wars, discernment is something we're losing as the American public,” she warns.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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