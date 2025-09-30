A message to Christians after Michigan church shooting

Members of the church of Latter-day Saints faced a heavy weekend as the head of the church, Russel Nelson, passed away on the same morning that a man shot up an LDS church and set it on fire.

At least four were killed.

“Yesterday was a very tough day for anybody who is a member of my faith,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“I did get a lot of emails from friends who are part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and most of them were in tears because they were online, and they read the words of so-called Christians,” Glenn says.

These “so-called Christians” were saying things like, “I’m glad they’re dead,” “I’m glad the leader died,” “I’m glad those people died because they’re going to hell anyway because they’re a dangerous cult.”

“When I read that, I wept with the same kind of pain that I had on the death of Charlie Kirk when the non-Christians celebrated his death. ‘I’m glad he’s dead,’” Glenn recalls.

“If your church wasn’t talking about these things yesterday, maybe you should find a new church. I don’t know. There’s been a lot of things going on, and we need pastors that are actually talking about things. They’re not talking about politics; they’re talking about, ‘How do I love my neighbor if my neighbor hates me?’” he continues.

“We need people who are applying it to today, because I want you to understand, there is hatred on the rise. There is violence on the rise. There’s all of this stuff on the rise,” he says, asking, “But what is it really? What is really on the rise?”

He then answers himself with one word, “evil.”

“That’s what’s on the rise: evil, chaos, disorder. That all comes from one author, and it’s evil,” he says, before explaining another horrific murder that occurred in North Carolina over the weekend.

A “madman” targeted a crowded dockside restaurant in North Carolina, firing his rifle into a crowd of diners. He killed three people and injured eight.

“This is happening in small communities. And you’re like, what? What is happening to us?” Glenn says.

“We are now living in Gotham. And you need to understand that the times and the seasons have changed. We’re now living in Gotham, and this is all part of the leftist plan. Destabilize, release people from prison, cause chaos in the streets,” he continues. “This is by design.”

