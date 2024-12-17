Correlated or coincidence? Google’s new supercomputer reportedly proves the existence of ‘parallel universes’ while Bible sales soar

On December 9, Google unveiled Willow — a quantum chip with such incredible computation capabilities, it has no equal. This week, Willow solved a problem in five minutes that would have taken the world’s best supercomputers approximately 10 septillion years to solve — “vastly more than the age of the universe.”

The computations made Google Quantum AI team founder and physicist Hartmut Neven a believer in the multiverse.

Willow’s findings “lends credence to the notion that quantum computation occurs in many parallel universes,” Neven said.

Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere discuss this most incredible breakthrough and how it might relate in a strange way to the uptick in print copies of the Bible.

Glenn explains that when you observe an electron orbiting around a nucleus, it seems to disappear and reappear over and over again.

While mainstream physics offers a practical explanation — electrons oscillate between different states depending on whether or not they are being observed — quantum mechanics has a different theory: “[An electrons is] actually slipping into several different universes as it's going around to hold that [nucleus] in place in all these different universes.”

Willow’s recent computation corroborates this theory, according to Neven, although other prominent leaders in the field disagree.

While most people have a difficult time understanding even the basics of these extraordinarily perplexing concepts, Glenn brings up another news story that might be related — and it’s one everyone can comprehend.

“Book Scan shows that Bible sales have increased 22% through October of this year, compared to the same period last year,” says Glenn. “People are actually going out and buying paper Bibles.”

“Why is that happening?” Could it be because “nothing makes sense in our world?” he asks.

“People are looking for foundational truths,” adds Stu.

Glenn agrees: “The world is changing so rapidly, and nothing makes sense. This is really good news.”

According to him, this is a sign that “an awakening” is taking place.

“People get so disillusioned with things, they realize their lives, the country, war, science — everything is out of control. There are no experts to listen to that you're like, ‘OK, maybe I should start listening to myself, and is there something bigger than me that makes sense?”’ Glenn explains.

“With quantum computing, the world's going to look and science is going to look very different, very fast, but there are certain truths that used to be self-evident that are eternal, and we're looking for them in record numbers.”

