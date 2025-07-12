The countdown to artificial superintelligence begins: Grok 4 just took us several steps closer to the point of no return

On July 9, Elon Musk’s xAI company unveiled Grok 4, an AI assistant touted as a beast capable of superman reasoning and unmatched intelligence across disciplines. Musk himself described the development as “terrifying” and urged the need to keep it channeled toward good.

You may yawn because AI development news is commonplace these days. There’s always someone who’s rolling out the next smartest chatbot.

But Glenn Beck says this time is different.

“Let me be very, very clear,” he says. This “was not your typical tech launch. This is a moment that demands everyone's full attention. We are now at the crossroads where promise and peril are going to collide.”

Glenn lays out the three stages of artificial intelligence. Stage one is narrow AI — artificial intelligence designed to perform specific tasks or solve particular problems. This is where we are currently at in AI capabilities. Stage two is artificial general intelligence, which can perform any intellectual task a human is capable of, but usually better. The last stage is artificial superintelligence.

“That's when things get really, really creepy,” says Glenn.

Artificial superintelligence surpasses human intelligence in all areas, outperforming mankind in reasoning, creativity, and problem-solving. In other words, it renders humanity obsolete.

Once “you hit AGI, the road to ASI could be overnight,” Glenn warns, which is why Grok 4 is so concerning. It has “brought us closer to that second stage than ever before.”

Grok 4, he explains, has already proved that it “surpasses the expertise of Ph.D.-level scholars in all fields,” scoring “100% on any test for any field — mathematics, physics, engineering, you name it.”

Given that this latest model scored a 16.2% on the ARC-AGI benchmark, a test that assesses how close an AI system is to reaching AGI capabilities, Glenn is certain “this is the last year that we have before things get really weird.”

In the next six months, Musk predicts that Grok 4 will “drive breakthroughs in material sciences,” revolutionizing aerospace, environmentalism, medicine, and chemical engineering, among other fields, by creating “brand-new materials that nobody's ever thought of.” It will also, according to predictions, “uncover new physical laws” that will “rewrite our understanding of the entire universe” by 2027.

“These are not fantasies. This is Grok 4,” says Glenn, who agrees with Musk that this is indeed “terrifying” to reckon with.

“[Grok 4] is like an alien life form,” he says. “We have no idea what to predict, what it will be capable of, how it will view us when we are ants to its intellect.”

This is “Pandora’s box,” he warns. “Grok 4 is the biggest step towards AGI and maybe one of the last steps to AGI.”

