Exposing the lies: Why senators are fighting to block Trump’s Cabinet nominees

President Trump’s Cabinet nominees have all faced hostile confirmation hearings as both Republican and Democratic senators grilled everyone from Pete Hegseth to RFK Jr. on the so-called serious issues they have with his picks.

But why?

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” believes he may have the answer.

“Let’s start with Pete Hegseth,” Glenn says. “What is he going to do? He’s going into the Department of Defense. He is looking for those weasels that have been changing everything in our Defense Department, have been culling anybody who disagreed with Joe Biden, anybody who thought Donald Trump might be right, they got rid of all those people.”

“So Pete Hegseth is a target. Why? Because he’s going to find out what’s going on. He’s going to run investigations, and he’s going to stop it,” he continues, before explaining that the response to Kash Patel’s nomination is quite similar.

“What is Kash Patel going to do when he gets into the FBI? Well, he’s going to investigate crimes, the weaponization of the FBI, also the way they protected those in Congress or those in power,” he says, noting that Hunter Biden’s laptop is a perfect example.

“Then you have the director of national intelligence and Tulsi Gabbard. She’s under fire. Why? Well, she needs to go in and expose all of the black ops and those leaking lies to the press and shoring up the lies for members of Congress and rooting out the darkness between the members of Congress, the White House, the military-industrial complex, and the intelligence community,” he continues.

And after the COVID-19 pandemic and the government response, RFK Jr. is facing some of the harshest criticism.

“Why is he being challenged? Because he’s going to expose the lies of COVID, the corruption, and corruption with pharmaceutical companies. He’s going after and breaking that all up. These are all big businesses, you know, big businesses for congressmen and senators and the government. This is the center of public-private partnerships,” Glenn explains.

“They all involve people who want to go in and find out the root of what’s really going wrong here, so they’re all under attack,” he continues, adding, “but what did the Democrats say is the existential threat to the Republic and all mankind? What was it? Global warming.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.