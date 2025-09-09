SAY HER NAME: Democrats ignore Charlotte stabbing

A 34-year-old homeless man with a long criminal history has been arrested on charges of murdering a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee — who fled the war in Ukraine for a better life here in America.



Decarlos Brown Jr. allegedly viciously stabbed Iryna Zarutksa on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22. CCTV footage revealed that the young woman was stabbed several times, including once in the neck.

She died on the spot.

“She was seeking the safety and the freedom and the promise that America still stood for something good. She never made it off that train alive because of the guy in the red hoodie. He’s a repeat offender, a man with a long rap sheet,” Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck says, disturbed.

“Her name should be everywhere. Her story, when you see it, is like watching a horror film. It is extraordinarily evil and disturbing. Yet, outside of local coverage, you’re not seeing this anywhere,” he continues.

“No, there’s no wall-to-wall coverage, no breathless reporting, no endless panels on this,” he adds.

Glenn believes the mainstream media is ignoring this story because it “does not fit the narrative.”

George Floyd’s death in 2020 “generated tens of thousands of articles, cities were burned, corporations bent the knee,” and “media made it the moral center of the universe.”

“Why is this one completely invisible to the legacy media?” Glenn asks. “A young woman, an immigrant, a refugee, brutally loses her life on American soil, career criminal. Silence.”

“It brings up and makes you ask all the wrong questions. It shines a spotlight on a justice system that keeps turning violent men loose on the streets, over and over again. It reveals the double standard that screams louder than words, that some lives are politically useful,” he says, adding, “others are disposable.”

