EVIDENCE China MIGHT take Taiwan before Trump's inauguration

China’s economy is collapsing, social unrest is on the rise, and the country’s government appears to be reverting to Mao-era practices — which Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” warns is indicative of us entering a “wildly dangerous” time.

“What happens when a country like China or a country like America is in real trouble of civil unrest? What do they usually do? What unites a country?” He asks, answering, “I’ll give you one word. In China, it’s called Taiwan.”

"They are going back to Mao rules,” he continues. “He just issued an order that it’s local control of all civilian unrest. And so all the locals are going to be held responsible, so that could get bad.”

Part of the reason for this, Glenn believes, is that China needs a distraction.

“If I were China, this would be the time I would take it. What’s Donald Trump going to do? ‘January 20th? We’re already there, we’ve already taken it,’” he predicts. “You think Chinese Joe, who’s asleep, is going to do anything? You think this Pentagon will send a bunch of he/she’s over there to fight? No. It’s not going to happen.”

If China does decide to invade Taiwan, Glenn believes the president of the United States should follow his imaginary lead.

“I would already have my special forces there, honestly, working with their government or not, if they won’t do it. But I’d detonate. If there was an invasion, I’d detonate those labs,” he explains.

“So you’re saying, ‘Destroy the technology,’” Stu Burguiere comments.

“Destroy the technology, yes. So we all are standing at an equal chance of getting the super chips,” Glenn confirms. “They’ll have to rebuild. We have to rebuild. They’ll do it faster than us because they’ll do it.”

