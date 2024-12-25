‘The stakes are eternal’: The greatest Christmas gift we've already received

If you’re not feeling the Christmas spirit like you usually do, Glenn Beck has a solution.

“I want to start today by fixing our gaze upon that cradle in Bethlehem, where the greatest gift ever given entered the world,” Glenn begins. “A simple child was born. Definitely not a child of earthly power — no wealth but purpose.”

“And through him, the chains of mankind's bondage were destined to be broken. When he was born, in a nutshell, what the angel said was, ‘Liberty, redemption, hope.’ It’s what our Founders understood. Each of us endowed with certain inalienable rights: life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness. Our creator gave these to us,” he continues.

While our creator also gave us free will and the ability to make mistakes — this is a gift in itself.

“We can’t learn without the liberty to fail. We don’t grow, and without the liberty to choose between good and evil, the triumph of virtue over vice means absolutely nothing. We miss this message, or maybe we save this message for Christmas Eve,” Glenn says. “We should be talking about this all year long.”

As a recovering alcoholic himself, Glenn knows this well.

“There are times in your life where you are wrought with guilt. You just can’t move because in your head, you’re playing these tapes over and over again. And they’re all lies. That’s what Christmas is. The freedom to lay down that guilt to heal wounds, old and new, to grasp the hand of grace that lifts us up out of the muck and the mire. This freedom is the most precious,” he explains.

And despite the headlines that constantly warn of war with other nations, the real war being waged on us is a spiritual war that wants us to forget these messages.

“Its battlefield isn’t seen. The stakes are eternal. So as we prepare and we stand on the threshold of this sacred season, let’s not take what we face too lightly, this unseen enemy,” Glenn says.

“Let’s not take what happened at the ballot box as, ‘That was a reprieve, that was God doing what we couldn’t do,’” he continues. “Now, God says, ‘Okay, now what are you going to do with it? Because I’ve done what you can’t do.’ That’s the deal with free will. It’s a partnership. He’ll forgive us, but we’ve got to do the work.”

