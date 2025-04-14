CIA backs dire wolf revival: Colossal CEO details fight against China’s superhuman agenda

Ben Lamm is the co-founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, the biotech company that just resurrected the dire wolf after 10,000-13,000 years of extinction using DNA harvesting and gene editing technologies. The company is currently working on bringing back the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo bird.

Lamm recently joined Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program” to explain the why behind this mad science operation, including the terrifying reason the CIA has a stake in the company.

The primary reason for the existence of Colossal Biosciences, Lamm says, is fighting the decline of biodiversity.

“We're going to lose up to 50% of biodiversity between now and 2050, and so we need new tools in the fight, right? We think it's better to have a de-extinction tool kit and not need it than not have a de-extinction tool kit and need it,” he says.

The resurrection of the dire wolf was specifically ignited because “there's not enough going on with wolf conservation.”

But Glenn makes a good point: Bringing back the dire wolf isn’t really conservation. It’s “[introducing] a species that's been gone for 10,000 years.”

Lamm says there’s no reason for concern, though.

“They are on a secure, expansive ecological preserve in the north, and if they ever go back into the wild, it will be in collaboration with the government as well as some of the tribes, and they would go back on secure private land, so they aren't going to be wilding dire wolves,” he explains.

However, Colossal Biosciences is also “building technology to save animals.”

“We were actually able to clone four red wolves with more genetic diversity than the existing 15 that are still left in the wild,” Lamm tells Glenn.

Even if the company is able to save existing species from extinction, there’s still the concern of the CIA funding such efforts. Why would an agency charged with ensuring national security be interested in gene editing technologies?

It’s because other countries, including “our adversaries,” are already in the biotech race, Lamm explains.

That’s something Glenn understands. He’s long preached about the importance of America staying ahead of China in the race to develop artificial intelligence for the purpose of national security.

But this is even bigger than AI. China is “trying to breed smarter humans, stronger humans” in order to have superior “fighters,” says Glenn, calling it “the stuff of Nazi movies.”

Lamm agrees, adding that China has admitted “the Beijing Genomics Institute is sequencing as many humans as possible. They used COVID as this ruse to pull in as many samples as possible, sequencing them, and then they said, ‘We're looking for the genes that make the smartest people, and we are going to engineer people.’”

While Colossal Biosciences “doesn’t do anything with humans,” it is developing technologies “that have applications to humans.”

“We are understanding from a 72,000-year-old skull what made a dire wolf bigger and stronger. … It had a bigger jaw and stronger muscles and denser bones. We can now understand that with our technologies and engineer that into its closest living relative, being the grey wolf, right? And so think about that same type of data applied to humans,” Lamm explains, noting that the “secretary of the interior just endorsed [Colossal Biosciences’] work.

Like artificial intelligence, “America has to lead in synthetic biology,” he says.

“Do you believe that the genetic editing tech that you are helping to design is going to be transferred to humans?” Glenn asks candidly.

“I do think that a lot of our technologies will be beneficial long-term to helping cure inherited disease states in humans,” says Lamm.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.