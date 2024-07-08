CRAZY: Scientists invent 'anti-gravity' device that could revolutionize transportation

A scientist by the name of Charles Buhler claims that he and a group of scientists and engineers have developed a device that defies the laws of physics in that it can propel itself without a propellant.

Buhler, who’s the co-founder of Exodus Propulsion Technologies and a NASA electrostatics expert, says that his team has been exploring “propellantless propulsion” for many years.

Their work, which began in 2016, has now culminated with the development of a device that has the potential to revolutionize transportation as we know it.

Scientists Create 'Anti-Gravity' Device That Could Revolutionize Transportation youtu.be

“You've found a way now to possibly put rockets into space without it really being a rocket? What is it that is the propellant?” asks Glenn Beck in shock.



“That’s the nice thing about it. It doesn't use propellant,” says Buhler, adding that the device does “violate a lot of old classical laws, like the rocket equation.”

Using “new physics,” specifically the “19th-century E&M physics — electricity and magnetism,” Buhler’s team invented a device that could in theory “replace rockets.”

“About 90% of the rocket by mass and volume is just fuel. … If you get rid of all that, then you could theoretically start from Earth and go straight into space and then back and forth all over,” he tells Glenn.

“That is crazy!” exclaims Glenn, noting that such a contraption will “change everything.”

To find out how such a miraculous device is even possible, watch the clip above.

