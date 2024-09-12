‘I have never seen as many lies in any debate’: Why the Harris-Trump ABC debate was a DISASTER

The first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was painful to watch, and it has very little to do with Trump’s performance — and a lot to do with Kamala and the ABC moderators.

“I have never seen as many lies in any debate, maybe multiple debates combined,” Glenn tells the BlazeTV panel, adding, “The moderators were completely useless.”

Both moderators interrupted Trump multiple times to argue or “fact-check” him, while Kamala went unscathed.

“She looked at Donald Trump with absolute disdain, she couldn’t even hide it,” Glenn continues. “I think overall it’s not going to change anybody’s mind. If you were voting for Donald Trump, you’re still going to vote for Donald Trump.”

Kamala routinely laughed, smiled, and nodded condescendingly while Trump spoke, which Glenn thinks will appeal to low information voters who think “she’s going to end all of this division.”

“They’re doing exactly the same thing they did with Joe Biden. ‘He’s a moderate, he’s going to bring us back to normalcy.’ That’s what they’re doing again and I think in a very effective way for stupid, uninformed people. And that’s the campaign they’re running,” Glenn says.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” agrees.

“I would say it was a disgusting production but a very valiant effort by the ABC moderators to try to push Kamala and give her every opportunity that they could,” Gonzales says, noting that Project 2025 was brought up as Trump’s policies — when that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Nowhere did they fact check her on that,” she says. “She said no question Trump will sign a federal abortion ban, which is just funny, it’s laughable, because he gets hit from the left on that and while he’s getting hit from the right about not being pro-life enough.”

Kamala also claimed she wouldn’t ban fracking, which she has stated many times in the past that she would ban fracking.

“So you just see what turned out to just be a three-on-one pile on,” Gonzales says. “It turned into a character assassination back and forth.”

