How to DEPROGRAM your friends from the anti-Trump CULT

The Democratic Party is hurtling down a dangerous path.

Not only has its inflammatory rhetoric convinced millions of Americans that Donald Trump is the single greatest threat to the country and turned neighbors against each other — but the current administration has gone as far as punishing those who question the narrative.

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” believes Democrats have been so wildly successful in their division tactics because the Democratic Party has the attributes of a cult.

“You want to know which one is building a cult?” he comments. “Which one has hired all of the best behavioral scientists to help them form all of their policies? It’s not Donald Trump. Why would you hire a behavioral scientist? Well, behavioral scientists are really a modern version of propagandists.”

While many Americans are aware of what’s been done to the minds of their friends, family, and neighbors, they have no idea how to pull them out of the trance.

“We are looking at this and saying, ‘Wait, think about this rationally.’ They can’t, and that’s no fault of their own. They have been manipulated and brainwashed,” Glenn explains, adding, “So getting somebody out of a cult is really hard, and very frustrating, and it takes a long time.”

Though it may take a long time, Glenn notes that you cannot act impatient or angry.

“If you want to save them, you must listen to them,” he says. “Do not assume bad intentions. There are people that have bad intentions but not everybody.”

“It starts with asking questions,” he continues, noting that you should ask them how they ended up with their current belief system.

“If you try to defend yourself on this, you will lose, and you’ll have to start all over again some other time. So, you can’t get angry, and you can’t defend,” he says, adding, “You just want to know the answer to questions, and it has to be sincere, and it has to show respect.”

