Demon encounter sends FBI agent FLEEING to church

Glenn Beck interviews former undercover FBI agent Scott Payne about the harrowing experience that sent him running to Jesus.

Retired undercover FBI agent Scott Payne spent much of his career infiltrating the most extreme, nefarious groups in the history of America. From the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, a notorious white supremacist gang with a deep history of illegal activities, to the KKK, Payne has seen things most of us couldn’t dream of.

However, there is one incident from his youth that he says was far more terrifying than being held at gunpoint or watching cultists sever a goat’s head as an undercover cop.

In his interview with Glenn Beck, Payne shared the story that sent him literally running to church.

While Payne “grew up in a Christian home,” where “both of [his] grandfathers were pastors,” he strayed from the faith and got involved in “witchcraft” following the unexpected divorce of his parents.

“It [started] kind of innocent and stupid, but I ended up just going into full-blown Satan worshiping — you know, wanting to sign a contract in blood” and “[watching] every horror movie from A to Z,” he says. “I was in a real dark place.”

One night, that darkness culminated in the manifestation of an actual demon.

Payne, who was in high school at the time, was at a party in his friend’s basement. He began talking in his “demon voices” and “acting out a scene” from a horror movie — a joke he coined to get a negative reaction out of others. While he may have been playing around, Satan’s forces were not.

There were “no psychedelics” involved that could have caused him to hallucinate the image that suddenly appeared before his eyes. In the midst of acting out a skit of a “satanic possession,” Payne saw a demon appear before him.

“What I saw was all red, like a watery image, and it was a demon looking at me smiling with this crooked finger and nails and looking at me and giving me the ‘come here’ [sign],” he recounts. “I screamed probably the highest I've ever screamed ... I was as white as a sheet; I was panting, pouring sweat.”

His friend’s immediate response was perhaps even more haunting. Having previously warned him about the darkness he was meddling in, he looked directly into Payne’s eyes and said, “I told you, didn’t I?” as if he’d seen the same demonic vision.

The traumatic experience was enough for Payne to march himself directly to church that very night.

“I walked to Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville, South Carolina, and I think I sat through every service,” he tells Glenn. “That was it for the demonic stuff for me.”

Payne’s terrifying encounter with a demon in his youth was a turning point, driving him to embrace an unshakeable faith in Christ. Ironically, it was only the first of many encounters with evil he would face — not as a wayward teen but as an FBI agent infiltrating heinous groups. Strengthened by his faith, Payne endured the darkness of these missions, carrying the burden of confronting humanity’s worst. To hear his gripping story, watch the full interview above.

